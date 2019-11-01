Overview of Dr. Andrew Selzman, MD

Dr. Andrew Selzman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital, Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Selzman works at Samit Soni, M.D. - Robotic Surgery / Urology in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.