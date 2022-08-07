Dr. Andrew Senchak, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Senchak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Senchak, DO
Overview of Dr. Andrew Senchak, DO
Dr. Andrew Senchak, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in McKinney, TX. They graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Mckinney and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen.
Dr. Senchak works at
Dr. Senchak's Office Locations
-
1
Texas Ear and Vestibular Institute1441 Redbud Blvd Ste 211, McKinney, TX 75069 Directions (469) 678-2211Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Mckinney
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Senchak?
This brilliant man changed my life—I’m in my seventies and had to find this doctor to understand what I had suffered with all my life. And when I asked what I could do to repay him, he handed me a card and asked if I could do a review if I had time. I think I can manage that.
About Dr. Andrew Senchak, DO
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1295754497
Education & Certifications
- Tripler Army Medical Center
- Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Senchak has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Senchak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Senchak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Senchak works at
Dr. Senchak has seen patients for Vertigo, Dizziness and Tinnitus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Senchak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Senchak. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Senchak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Senchak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Senchak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.