Dr. Andrew Senchak, DO

Ear, Nose, and Throat
5.0 (12)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Andrew Senchak, DO

Dr. Andrew Senchak, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in McKinney, TX. They graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Mckinney and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen.

Dr. Senchak works at Texas Ear and Vestibular Institute in McKinney, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Dizziness and Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Senchak's Office Locations

    Texas Ear and Vestibular Institute
    1441 Redbud Blvd Ste 211, McKinney, TX 75069 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 678-2211
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical City Mckinney
  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vertigo
Dizziness
Tinnitus
Vertigo
Dizziness
Tinnitus

Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Andrew Senchak, DO

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1295754497
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Tripler Army Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Senchak, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Senchak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Senchak has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Senchak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Senchak works at Texas Ear and Vestibular Institute in McKinney, TX. View the full address on Dr. Senchak’s profile.

    Dr. Senchak has seen patients for Vertigo, Dizziness and Tinnitus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Senchak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Senchak. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Senchak.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Senchak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Senchak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

