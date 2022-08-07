Overview of Dr. Andrew Senchak, DO

Dr. Andrew Senchak, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in McKinney, TX. They graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Mckinney and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen.



Dr. Senchak works at Texas Ear and Vestibular Institute in McKinney, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Dizziness and Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.