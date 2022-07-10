Overview of Dr. Andrew Serpe, MD

Dr. Andrew Serpe, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Amityville, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Hsc Sch Med and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center and Saint Joseph Hospital.



Dr. Serpe works at Serpe & Serpe Mds in Amityville, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.