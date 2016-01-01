Dr. Shaer accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Andrew Shaer, MD
Overview of Dr. Andrew Shaer, MD
Dr. Andrew Shaer, MD is a Neuroradiology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Neuroradiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Shaer's Office Locations
Dept of Radiology132 S 10th St Ste 1087, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (215) 955-6226
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Andrew Shaer, MD
- Neuroradiology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1477555498
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Lankenau Hospital
- Lankenau Hospital
- New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate
- Diagnostic Radiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shaer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Shaer has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shaer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shaer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shaer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.