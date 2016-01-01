Overview of Dr. Andrew Shaffer, MD

Dr. Andrew Shaffer, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of North Dakota School Of Medicine and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Saint Joseph's Hospital and M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank.



Dr. Shaffer works at M Health Fairview Clinics and Surgery Center - Minneapolis in Minneapolis, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.