Overview of Dr. Andrew Shapiro, MD

Dr. Andrew Shapiro, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Camp Hill, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Shapiro works at Associated Otolaryngologists PA in Camp Hill, PA with other offices in Carlisle, PA and Hershey, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media and Ear Tube Placement along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.