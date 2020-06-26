Dr. Andrew Shapiro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shapiro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Shapiro, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Camp Hill, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY.
Associated Otolaryngologists of PA875 Poplar Church Rd Ste 320, Camp Hill, PA 17011 Directions (717) 763-7400
Cumberland Ear Nose & Throat850 Walnut Bottom Rd Ste 304, Carlisle, PA 17013 Directions (717) 249-5400
- 3 34 Northeast Dr Fl 3, Hershey, PA 17033 Directions (717) 835-1900
- 4 808 Poplar Church Rd, Camp Hill, PA 17011 Directions (717) 763-7400
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- UPMC
Dr. Shapiro is the third specialist we've visited. Our first visit he had an intern in training. He was thorough in his evaluation. Explained everything very clearly, and when something wasn't understood, he showed us the information on a poster to help clarify. He even showed mom what he was seeing in the scope. Surgery was scheduled and went very well. Follow-up visit was pleasant. Very few doctor's have as wonderful a bedside manner, both towards patient and parent. Very appreciative for the knowledge and skills demonstrated. Highly recommend.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 36 years of experience
- English
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Shapiro has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shapiro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shapiro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shapiro has seen patients for Otitis Media and Ear Tube Placement, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shapiro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
