Dr. Andrew Shaw, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Beaches, Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville and Baptist Medical Center Nassau.
They frequently treat conditions like Herniated Disc, Osteoarthritis of Spine, Spine Fractures and Traumatic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 800 Prudential Dr Ste 1100, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Directions (904) 388-6518
- Baptist Medical Center Beaches
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
- Baptist Medical Center Nassau
This doctor listened to me asked questions . And did not try to give me a pill to fix the problem. He was very through and even seen me on Christmas Eve After further testing I had surgery .The surgery was a sucess and i will tell everyone about him!. For the first time in a long time my back does not hurt. I am truly grateful.
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
Dr. Shaw has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shaw accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shaw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shaw has seen patients for Herniated Disc, Osteoarthritis of Spine, Spine Fractures and Traumatic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shaw on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Shaw. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shaw.
