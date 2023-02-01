Overview of Dr. Andrew Shaw, MD

Dr. Andrew Shaw, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Cedar Park, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Marble Falls.



Dr. Shaw works at Texas Oncology in Cedar Park, TX with other offices in Marble Falls, TX and Leander, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Leukocytosis, Purpura and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.