Dr. Andrew Sherman, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from New York State U, School of Medicine - Buffalo and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital and Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.



Dr. Sherman works at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center in Miami, FL with other offices in Plantation, FL and Deerfield Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Neck Pain, Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.