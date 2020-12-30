See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Miami, FL
Dr. Andrew Sherman, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Andrew Sherman, MD

Dr. Andrew Sherman, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from New York State U, School of Medicine - Buffalo and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital and Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Dr. Sherman works at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center in Miami, FL with other offices in Plantation, FL and Deerfield Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Neck Pain, Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Sherman's Office Locations

    Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center
    1475 NW 12th Ave, Miami, FL 33136 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 243-5302
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    UHealth at Plantation
    8100 Sw 10th St, Plantation, FL 33324 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 210-1000
    Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at Deerfield Beach
    1192 E Newport Center Dr, Deerfield Beach, FL 33442 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 243-4050
    Don Soffer Clinical Research Center
    1120 NW 14th St, Miami, FL 33136 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 243-2000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jackson Memorial Hospital
  • Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Neck Pain
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Back Pain
Treatment frequency



Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acupuncture Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 30, 2020
    Yes, Dr. Sherman is the best. He also has treated me with steroid shots for my back and sciatica and shots for my neck pain. Have known Dr. Sherman for years and am always in awe of his great knowledge and expertise treatment. Definitely five stars.
    B. Tanguy — Dec 30, 2020
    About Dr. Andrew Sherman, MD

    Specialties
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1841222528
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus
    Residency
    • U Wash Affil Hosp
    Medical Education
    • New York State U, School of Medicine - Buffalo
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Sherman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sherman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sherman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sherman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sherman has seen patients for Chronic Neck Pain, Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sherman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Sherman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sherman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sherman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sherman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

