Dr. Andrew Shih, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Shih, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Suffern, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Shih works at
Locations
Suffern Cardiology PC79 Route 59 Ste 5, Suffern, NY 10901 Directions (845) 357-7133
The Willows At Ramapo Rehab and Nursing Center30 Cragmere Rd, Airmont, NY 10901 Directions (845) 357-1717
Montefiore Nyack Hospital160 N Midland Ave, Nyack, NY 10960 Directions (845) 348-2000Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center255 Lafayette Ave, Suffern, NY 10901 Directions (845) 368-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor.
About Dr. Andrew Shih, MD
- Cardiology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Minnan
- 1265510556
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shih works at
Dr. Shih speaks Chinese and Minnan.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Shih. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shih.
