Overview of Dr. Andrew Shinar, MD

Dr. Andrew Shinar, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Vanderbilt University Medical Center.



Dr. Shinar works at Vanderbilt Heart Transplant in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.