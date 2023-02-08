Dr. Andrew Shinar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shinar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Shinar, MD
Overview of Dr. Andrew Shinar, MD
Dr. Andrew Shinar, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Dr. Shinar's Office Locations
Vanderbilt Heart Transplant1215 21st Ave S, Nashville, TN 37232 Directions (615) 343-0825
Harris Teeter LLC6002 Highway 100, Nashville, TN 37205 Directions (615) 343-0825
Vanderbilt Medical Group3601 21st Ave S, Nashville, TN 37232 Directions (949) 852-3400
Hospital Affiliations
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Andrew Shinar, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1619064722
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shinar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shinar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shinar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shinar has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shinar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Shinar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shinar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shinar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shinar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.