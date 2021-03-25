Dr. Shorb has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andrew Shorb, MD
Dr. Andrew Shorb, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in York, PA. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital and WellSpan York Hospital.
York Ent. Associates924 Colonial Ave Ste E, York, PA 17403 Directions (717) 843-9089
York Hospital1001 S George St, York, PA 17403 Directions (717) 843-9089
Apple Hill Surgical Partners25 Monument Rd Ste 270, York, PA 17403 Directions (717) 843-9089
- WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital
- WellSpan York Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
The entire operation and team at York ENT is first class. From the moment you enter, the office staff begins a smooth and efficient visit. Dr. Shorb is amazing. His professional and confident “bedside” manner, put me immediately at ease. Clear explanations and answering of questions are the basis of his communication style. You leave with a detailed report of all needed information. You won’t be sorry for choosing York ENT. Bottom line … a great experience.
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS
- Otolaryngology
Dr. Shorb accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shorb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shorb has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Trigeminal Neuralgia and Otitis Media, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shorb on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Shorb. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shorb.
