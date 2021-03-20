Dr. Andrew Shors, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shors is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Shors, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Shors, MD is a Dermatologist in Kalispell, MT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with Logan Health Medical Center.
Locations
Highline Dermatology & Skin Cancer60 Four Mile Dr Ste 11, Kalispell, MT 59901 Directions (406) 314-4788Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Highline Dermatology & Skin Cancer1111 Baker Ave, Whitefish, MT 59937 Directions (406) 314-4788
Hospital Affiliations
- Logan Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Allegiance Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Shors removed a squamous cell patch from my lower leg--and just this week used laser treatment on brown spots on my face and upper chest.
About Dr. Andrew Shors, MD
- Dermatology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1669552659
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Mason Med Ctr, Transitional Year
- University of Washington School of Medicine
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
