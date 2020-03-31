Overview of Dr. Andrew Siedlecki, MD

Dr. Andrew Siedlecki, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Sisters Of Charity Hospital.



Dr. Siedlecki works at Siedlecki Cataract & Vision Care in Buffalo, NY with other offices in Orchard Park, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.