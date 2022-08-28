Dr. Andrew Siegel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siegel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Siegel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Andrew Siegel, MD
Dr. Andrew Siegel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Reston, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Medical College Of Virginia|Medical College Of Virginia|Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Med|Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Med and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center.
Dr. Siegel works at
Dr. Siegel's Office Locations
-
1
Eye Physicians of Virginia - Reston1800 Town Center Dr Ste 317, Reston, VA 20190 Directions (703) 977-4988Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Siegel?
Dr. Siegel is always professional, courteous and very knowledgeable. He explains results and is genuinely glad when your eyes have improved. Dr. Siegel is personable and I always look forward to my visits.
About Dr. Andrew Siegel, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1982045043
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC)|University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC)|University Of Pittsburgh Medical Center In Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania|University Of Pittsburgh Medical Center In Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas|University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas|UT Southwestern Medical School, Dallas, TX|UT Southwestern Medical School, Dallas, TX
- Medical College Of Virginia|Medical College Of Virginia|Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Med|Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Med
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Siegel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Siegel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Siegel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Siegel works at
Dr. Siegel has seen patients for Herpetic Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Siegel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Siegel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siegel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Siegel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Siegel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.