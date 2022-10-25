See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Silver Spring, MD
Dr. Andrew Siekanowicz, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.3 (26)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Andrew Siekanowicz, MD

Dr. Andrew Siekanowicz, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine.

Dr. Siekanowicz works at Rosenthal & Siekanowicz Gowda in Silver Spring, MD with other offices in Greenbelt, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Hip Sprain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Siekanowicz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Drs. Rosenthal, Siekanowicz, Gowda
    10313 Georgia Ave Ste 107, Silver Spring, MD 20902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 681-3100
  2. 2
    Greenbelt
    8721 Greenbelt Rd Ste 203, Greenbelt, MD 20770 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 25, 2022
    Dr. Siekanowicz is by far the best Orthopedic surgeon in Maryland and giving him 10 stars would make more sense. I had bilateral rotator cuff surgery due to my car being hit. Never in my life had I gone through anything so horrific. I spent over 2 years in his care. I'm so grateful and appreciative for having him as my surgeon. Dr. Siekanowicz and his great physical therapists Tony and Meera took great care of me. They made sure I understood how important it was for me to "follow" his specific instructions to prevent a retear of my rotator cuffs. Trust me, the doctor knows best! I want to express a HUGE thank you to Dr. Siekanowicz, Ms. Linda Peyton and the entire Silver Spring office staff for being so kind to me and being there when I needed them the most. I recommend Dr. Siekanowicz 100%! You will NOT be disappointed. Thank you, Rita Madrid
    Rita Madrid — Oct 25, 2022
    About Dr. Andrew Siekanowicz, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1316969025
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Georgetown University School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
