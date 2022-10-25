Overview of Dr. Andrew Siekanowicz, MD

Dr. Andrew Siekanowicz, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine.



Dr. Siekanowicz works at Rosenthal & Siekanowicz Gowda in Silver Spring, MD with other offices in Greenbelt, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Hip Sprain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.