Dr. Andrew Siekanowicz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siekanowicz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Siekanowicz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Andrew Siekanowicz, MD
Dr. Andrew Siekanowicz, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine.
Dr. Siekanowicz works at
Dr. Siekanowicz's Office Locations
-
1
Drs. Rosenthal, Siekanowicz, Gowda10313 Georgia Ave Ste 107, Silver Spring, MD 20902 Directions (301) 681-3100
-
2
Greenbelt8721 Greenbelt Rd Ste 203, Greenbelt, MD 20770 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Siekanowicz?
Dr. Siekanowicz is by far the best Orthopedic surgeon in Maryland and giving him 10 stars would make more sense. I had bilateral rotator cuff surgery due to my car being hit. Never in my life had I gone through anything so horrific. I spent over 2 years in his care. I'm so grateful and appreciative for having him as my surgeon. Dr. Siekanowicz and his great physical therapists Tony and Meera took great care of me. They made sure I understood how important it was for me to "follow" his specific instructions to prevent a retear of my rotator cuffs. Trust me, the doctor knows best! I want to express a HUGE thank you to Dr. Siekanowicz, Ms. Linda Peyton and the entire Silver Spring office staff for being so kind to me and being there when I needed them the most. I recommend Dr. Siekanowicz 100%! You will NOT be disappointed. Thank you, Rita Madrid
About Dr. Andrew Siekanowicz, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1316969025
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Siekanowicz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Siekanowicz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Siekanowicz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Siekanowicz works at
Dr. Siekanowicz has seen patients for Hip Sprain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Siekanowicz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Siekanowicz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siekanowicz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Siekanowicz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Siekanowicz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.