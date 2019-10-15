Dr. Andrew Simpson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simpson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Simpson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrew Simpson, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital.
Dr. Simpson works at
Locations
-
1
Dekalb Gastroenterology Associates2675 N Decatur Rd Ste 506, Decatur, GA 30033 Directions (404) 299-1679Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Decatur Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Simpson?
Dr. Simpson was very thorough and answered all of my questions. My situation is not cut and dry and he gave me various samples to see which options help the most.
About Dr. Andrew Simpson, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1417134008
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Simpson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Simpson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Simpson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Simpson works at
Dr. Simpson has seen patients for Gastritis, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Simpson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Simpson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simpson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Simpson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Simpson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.