Dr. Andrew Simpson, MD
Dr. Andrew Simpson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Westwood, MA. They graduated from Yale University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital and Brigham And Women's Hospital.
Brigham and Women's Health Care Center, Westwood100 Brigham Way, Westwood, MA 02090 Directions (781) 471-2200
Brigham and Women's Hospital, Orthopaedic and Arthritis Center60 Fenwood Rd Fl 2, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (617) 732-5385
Brigham and Women's Hospital75 Francis St, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (617) 732-5122Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
After years of struggling with lower back pain and a radiating leg pain that limited my normal physical activities, I visited Dr. Simpson based on a recommendation from a friend who had surgery with him. He confidently reviewed in detail the exact procedure and results using my MRI and x-rays. He is a great listener, made us feel very comfortable and gave us time to address all our questions/concerns. We never felt rushed and it was a pleasure that office and surgery appointments were promptly on-time. After my spinal surgery I was up and walking very soon with no pain in my leg. I was released from hospital after 2 nights, and within a week I was walking 1 to 2 mile a day. Never expected to recover from a spinal surgery so quickly. I'm quickly getting my life back and playing with grandkids again !!!!! It was, truly, a life changing procedure and I am deeply grateful to Dr. Simpson and the Brigham staff, who were just amazing. Thank you!
- 1558520163
- Emory University
- Harvard Orthopedic Residency Program
- Yale University School of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
