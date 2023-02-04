See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Westwood, MA
Dr. Andrew Simpson, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Andrew Simpson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Westwood, MA. They graduated from Yale University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital and Brigham And Women's Hospital.

Dr. Simpson works at Brigham and Women's Health Care Center, Westwood in Westwood, MA with other offices in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Low Back Pain and Spondylolisthesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Simpson's Office Locations

    Brigham and Women's Health Care Center, Westwood
    100 Brigham Way, Westwood, MA 02090 (781) 471-2200
    Brigham and Women's Hospital, Orthopaedic and Arthritis Center
    60 Fenwood Rd Fl 2, Boston, MA 02115 (617) 732-5385
    Brigham and Women's Hospital
    75 Francis St, Boston, MA 02115 (617) 732-5122
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
  Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital
  Brigham And Women's Hospital

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
Spondylolisthesis
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health
    Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    Humana
    Medicare
    MultiPlan
    Tufts Health Plan
    UnitedHealthCare

    Feb 04, 2023
    After years of struggling with lower back pain and a radiating leg pain that limited my normal physical activities, I visited Dr. Simpson based on a recommendation from a friend who had surgery with him. He confidently reviewed in detail the exact procedure and results using my MRI and x-rays. He is a great listener, made us feel very comfortable and gave us time to address all our questions/concerns. We never felt rushed and it was a pleasure that office and surgery appointments were promptly on-time. After my spinal surgery I was up and walking very soon with no pain in my leg. I was released from hospital after 2 nights, and within a week I was walking 1 to 2 mile a day. Never expected to recover from a spinal surgery so quickly. I'm quickly getting my life back and playing with grandkids again !!!!! It was, truly, a life changing procedure and I am deeply grateful to Dr. Simpson and the Brigham staff, who were just amazing. Thank you!
    ML — Feb 04, 2023
    About Dr. Andrew Simpson, MD

    Orthopedic Surgery
    English
    1558520163
    Education & Certifications

    Emory University
    Harvard Orthopedic Residency Program
    Yale University School of Medicine
    Orthopedic Surgery
