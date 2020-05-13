See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Irvine, CA
Dr. Andrew Siskind, MD

Geriatric Medicine
4.2 (25)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Andrew Siskind, MD

Dr. Andrew Siskind, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University.

Dr. Siskind works at Comprehensive Care Center of Irvine in Irvine, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Siskind's Office Locations

    Comprehensive Care Center of Irvine
    250 E Yale Loop Ste 204, Irvine, CA 92604 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 732-3530
    Comprehensive Care Center of Irvine
    16300 Sand Canyon Ave Ste 410, Irvine, CA 92618 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 732-3530

Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring
Anemia
Anxiety
Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring
Anemia
Anxiety

Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Andrew Siskind, MD

    Specialties
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1619917663
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Siskind, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siskind is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Siskind has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Siskind has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Siskind works at Comprehensive Care Center of Irvine in Irvine, CA. View the full address on Dr. Siskind’s profile.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Siskind. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siskind.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Siskind, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Siskind appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

