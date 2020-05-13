Dr. Andrew Siskind, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siskind is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Siskind, MD
Overview of Dr. Andrew Siskind, MD
Dr. Andrew Siskind, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University.
Dr. Siskind works at
Dr. Siskind's Office Locations
-
1
Comprehensive Care Center of Irvine250 E Yale Loop Ste 204, Irvine, CA 92604 Directions (949) 732-3530
-
2
Comprehensive Care Center of Irvine16300 Sand Canyon Ave Ste 410, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (949) 732-3530
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Siskind?
HE WAS THE BEST DOCTOR EVER, BUT I THOUGHT HE RETIRED SEVERAL YEARS AGO WHEN THE 'CONCIERGE' PROGRAM DID NOT WORK OUT AND HE ACCEPTED A 'TEACHING' POSITION SOMEWHERE??
About Dr. Andrew Siskind, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1619917663
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Siskind has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Siskind has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Siskind works at
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Siskind. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siskind.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Siskind, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Siskind appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.