Dr. Andrew Slucky, MD
Overview of Dr. Andrew Slucky, MD
Dr. Andrew Slucky, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Oakland, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Kaiser Permanente Oakland Medical Center.
Dr. Slucky works at
Dr. Slucky's Office Locations
The Permanente Medical Group275 W Macarthur Blvd, Oakland, CA 94611 Directions (510) 752-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Kaiser Permanente Oakland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
5 years ago Dr. Slucky saved my life. He performed surgery and Successfully removed a cancerous tumor in my spinal column. His steady hand and reassurance help me and the trust of my loved ones that he would do his best to help me.
About Dr. Andrew Slucky, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1538247325
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Slucky has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Slucky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Slucky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8.
