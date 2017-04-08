See All Plastic Surgeons in Corona, CA
Dr. Andrew Smith, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.6 (21)
Map Pin Small Corona, CA
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Andrew Smith, MD

Dr. Andrew Smith, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Corona, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Saddleback Medical Center and Tampa General Hospital.

Dr. Smith works at Andrew Smith, MD, FACS in Corona, CA with other offices in Irvine, CA and Huntington Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Smith's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Andrew Smith, MD, FACS
    341 Magnolia Ave Ste 206, Corona, CA 92879 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 734-2500
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Andrew Smith, MD, FACS
    16100 Sand Canyon Ave Ste 230, Irvine, CA 92618 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 653-7000
  3. 3
    Andrew Smith, MD, FACS
    19582 Beach Blvd, Huntington Beach, CA 92648 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 330-1008
  4. 4
    Irvine Plastic Surgery
    18 Endeavor Ste 102, Irvine, CA 92618 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 653-7000
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saddleback Medical Center
  • Tampa General Hospital

Benign Tumor
Birthmark
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Treatment frequency



Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 08, 2017
    I highly recommend Dr. Smith and his team in the Sand Canyon office is wonderful. After being diagnosed with breast cancer and opting for a double mastectomy, I was so grateful to have Dr. Smith do my reconstruction. He has a solid reputation in Orange County for doing beautiful work. I could not be happier with the results. Recently a nurse asked me if I had a breast lift! She could not tell that I had a double mastectomy and she was stunned! His work is that good. My gynecologist, Dr. Susan Me
    Lake Forest, CA — Apr 08, 2017
    About Dr. Andrew Smith, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1174592778
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of California-Los Angeles
    Residency
    • Univ of California
    Internship
    • George Washington Univ
    Medical Education
    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
