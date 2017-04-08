Overview of Dr. Andrew Smith, MD

Dr. Andrew Smith, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Corona, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Saddleback Medical Center and Tampa General Hospital.



Dr. Smith works at Andrew Smith, MD, FACS in Corona, CA with other offices in Irvine, CA and Huntington Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.