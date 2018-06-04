Dr. Andrew Smith, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Smith, DMD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Smith, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Florence, SC. They graduated from University Of South Carolina.
Dr. Smith works at
Locations
Shealy Dental Clinic461 W Palmetto St, Florence, SC 29501 Directions (843) 558-8634
- Assurant Health
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- MetLife
- United Concordia
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Smith is one of the finest doctors in today's world of dentistry. He truly cares about his patients professionally and personally. I highly recommend him for all your dental needs!
About Dr. Andrew Smith, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1205153244
Education & Certifications
- Memphis VA Hospital
- University Of South Carolina
Frequently Asked Questions
