Dr. Andrew Smith III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Smith III, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrew Smith III, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital.
Dr. Smith III works at
Locations
-
1
Plastic Surgery Group of Rochester LLC360 Linden Oaks Ste 310, Rochester, NY 14625 Directions (585) 922-5840
-
2
Plastic Surgery Group Rochester1445 Portland Ave Ste G-01, Rochester, NY 14621 Directions (585) 922-5840
-
3
Lipson Cancer Institute - Unity Hospital1561 Long Pond Rd Ste 216, Rochester, NY 14626 Directions (585) 368-4879
Hospital Affiliations
- Rochester General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Smith III?
I found Dr. Andrew Smith to be very kind & professional. He is humble & introduced himself as "Andy" when he first entered the examining room. He was willing to spend time & answer all questions. He was interested in how I felt & wanted to hear my concerns & desired outcome. Breast cancer diagnosis can be frightening. Talk to him. He is compassionate & a good listener. To say he is a skilled surgeon is an understatement. My results are excellent! Check him out. He is worth your time. I promise!
About Dr. Andrew Smith III, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1407018963
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith III works at
Dr. Smith III has seen patients for Breast Reconstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.