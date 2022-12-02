Overview of Dr. Andrew Smith, MD

Dr. Andrew Smith, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hyannis, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Ct Sch Of Med|University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cape Cod Hospital.



Dr. Smith works at Cape Cod Orthopaedics and Sports in Hyannis, MA with other offices in Sandwich, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.