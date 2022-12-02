Dr. Andrew Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Smith, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Andrew Smith, MD
Dr. Andrew Smith, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hyannis, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Ct Sch Of Med|University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cape Cod Hospital.
Dr. Smith's Office Locations
Cape Cod Orthopaedics And Sports Medicine Pc130 North St, Hyannis, MA 02601 Directions (508) 775-8282Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Cape Cod Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine, PC18 Route 6A Bldg 2, Sandwich, MA 02563 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Cod Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Network Health
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Andrew Smith, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1427041904
Education & Certifications
- Brown University Ri
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Univ Of Ct Sch Of Med|University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
