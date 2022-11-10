Overview

Dr. Andrew Smythe, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Santa Cruz, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Touro Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Dominican Hospital.



Dr. Smythe works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican in Santa Cruz, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.