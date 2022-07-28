See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Edison, NJ
Dr. Andrew So, MD

Pain Management
4.8 (38)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Andrew So, MD

Dr. Andrew So, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Pain Management, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA.

Dr. So works at Garden State Pain & Orthopedics - Edison in Edison, NJ with other offices in Clifton, NJ, Hazlet, NJ and Jersey City, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. So's Office Locations

    Garden State Pain & Orthopedics - Edison
    25 S Main St, Edison, NJ 08837 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 769-3469
    Garden State Pain & Orthopedics - Clifton
    1117 US Highway 46 Ste 301, Clifton, NJ 07013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (862) 370-2887
    Garden State Pain & Orthopedics - Hazlet
    226 Middle Rd Ste 4, Hazlet, NJ 07730 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (848) 289-8542
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Garden State Pain & Orthopedics - Jersey City
    631 Grand St Ste 2-100, Jersey City, NJ 07304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (862) 366-5724

Ratings & Reviews
4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 38 ratings
Patient Ratings (38)
5 Star
(36)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Jul 28, 2022
Dr. Andrew so Is an amazing person and physician he actually takes his time to talk to you about your every day pain and problems I recommend anyone with pain to see Dr. Andrew so He is amazing
Giuseppe Ricci — Jul 28, 2022
About Dr. Andrew So, MD

Specialties
  • Pain Management
Years of Experience
  • 9 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1952794737
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA
Board Certifications
  • Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Andrew So, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. So is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. So has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. So has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

38 patients have reviewed Dr. So. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. So.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. So, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. So appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

