Overview of Dr. Andrew Sohn, MD

Dr. Andrew Sohn, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Everett, WA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from FREIE UNIVERSITY BERLN / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Providence Regional Medical Center Everett and Whidbeyhealth Medical Center.



Dr. Sohn works at Everett Urology in Everett, WA with other offices in Oak Harbor, WA and Lynnwood, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.