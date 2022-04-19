Dr. Andrew Sohn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sohn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Sohn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Andrew Sohn, MD
Dr. Andrew Sohn, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Everett, WA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from FREIE UNIVERSITY BERLN / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Providence Regional Medical Center Everett and Whidbeyhealth Medical Center.
Dr. Sohn works at
Dr. Sohn's Office Locations
-
1
Everett Urology4225 Hoyt Ave Ste C, Everett, WA 98203 Directions (425) 252-8375
-
2
Whidbey Community Physicians275 SE Cabot Dr Ste B101, Oak Harbor, WA 98277 Directions (360) 679-4121
-
3
Lake Serene Clinic3501 Shelby Rd Ste B, Lynnwood, WA 98087 Directions (425) 252-8375
-
4
Western Washington Medical Grp3726 Broadway Ste 201, Everett, WA 98201 Directions (425) 317-9119
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Regional Medical Center Everett
- Whidbeyhealth Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sohn?
He takes his time to discuss what’s going on. He is very matter of fact, but kind and understanding. I was surprised he went through everything on my bloodwork and explained it to me without making me feel dumb. I’m impressed!
About Dr. Andrew Sohn, MD
- Rheumatology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1215977897
Education & Certifications
- FREIE UNIVERSITY BERLN / MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sohn has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sohn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sohn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sohn works at
Dr. Sohn has seen patients for Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sohn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Sohn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sohn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sohn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sohn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.