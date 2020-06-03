Overview

Dr. Andrew Solkovits, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Redding, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago Osteopathic Medicine Midwestern University and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center Redding and Oroville Hospital.



Dr. Solkovits works at Mccallum & Solkovits Family Practice in Redding, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.