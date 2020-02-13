Dr. Andrew Soo, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Soo, DPM
Dr. Andrew Soo, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Kent, WA.
Kent Office26234 Pacific Hwy S, Kent, WA 98032 Directions
I have suffered from lower back pain and foot pain for years. I went to Dr. Soo for foot pain and after thoroughly evaluated, I was fitted for orthotic insoles. Now, not only is my foot pain gone, my back pain is gone too. I am so grateful and I am getting my life back.. Dr. Soo is a kind and caring surgeon plus a wonderful team of staff. They all made my experience comfortable.
- English, Cantonese and Chinese
- St. Francis Hospital
Dr. Soo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Soo has seen patients for Nail Avulsion and Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Soo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Soo speaks Cantonese and Chinese.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Soo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soo.
