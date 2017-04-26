Dr. Andrew Spector, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spector is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Spector, MD
Overview of Dr. Andrew Spector, MD
Dr. Andrew Spector, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Manchester, NH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with Catholic Medical Center, Dartmouth - Hitchcock Medical Center and Elliot Hospital.
Dr. Spector's Office Locations
Dartmouth Hitchcock ENT30 Canton St, Manchester, NH 03103 Directions (603) 622-3623
Hospital Affiliations
- Catholic Medical Center
- Dartmouth - Hitchcock Medical Center
- Elliot Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My 3 year old little girl just had adenoids and tonsils removed as well as tubes put in. Dr Spector and his staff were amazing and very knowledgeable. He made me feel completely at ease and was so personable. I really needed that on a day when my little one was having her first surgery.. I would absolutely recommend him and his staff. The professionalism and personal attention was very much appreciated
About Dr. Andrew Spector, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University
- Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
