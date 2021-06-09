Dr. Andrew Spitzer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spitzer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Spitzer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Andrew Spitzer, MD
Dr. Andrew Spitzer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Spitzer's Office Locations
Rodney A Gabriel M.d. Inc.444 S San Vicente Blvd Ste 603, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 423-5224
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Revision of total knee replacement
About Dr. Andrew Spitzer, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spitzer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Spitzer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spitzer has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spitzer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
103 patients have reviewed Dr. Spitzer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spitzer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spitzer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spitzer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.