Overview of Dr. Andrew Spitzer, MD

Dr. Andrew Spitzer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Spitzer works at Cedars Sinai Medical Center Ped ORS in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.