Dr. Andrew Spitzfaden, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital.
Woods Mill Orthopedics224 S Woods Mill Rd Ste 330S, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Directions (314) 576-7013
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
I had a torn Meniscus and in pain for 3 years , very hard to walk . After a MRI Dr. Spitzfaden called me with the results and gave me the option of Cortisone injection or surgery . I opted for surgery because cortisone doesn’t last . After surgery I had no pain only swelling . He explained about the healing process and answered all my questions . It was about three months of swelling minor pain from surgery (as I was told ) and physical therapy at home . Wish I hadn’t waited to do this. I would do it again and feel he is a very good surgeon.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- Saint Louis University
- University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine
