Dr. Andrew Spitzfaden, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.8 (26)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Andrew Spitzfaden, MD

Dr. Andrew Spitzfaden, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital.

Dr. Spitzfaden works at Woods Mill Orthopedics in Chesterfield, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Spitzfaden's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Woods Mill Orthopedics
    224 S Woods Mill Rd Ste 330S, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 576-7013

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Luke's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hip Pain
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Injuries Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • HealthLink
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jun 26, 2021
    I had a torn Meniscus and in pain for 3 years , very hard to walk . After a MRI Dr. Spitzfaden called me with the results and gave me the option of Cortisone injection or surgery . I opted for surgery because cortisone doesn’t last . After surgery I had no pain only swelling . He explained about the healing process and answered all my questions . It was about three months of swelling minor pain from surgery (as I was told ) and physical therapy at home . Wish I hadn’t waited to do this. I would do it again and feel he is a very good surgeon.
    — Jun 26, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Andrew Spitzfaden, MD
    About Dr. Andrew Spitzfaden, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1447296181
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Saint Louis University
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Spitzfaden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spitzfaden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Spitzfaden has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Spitzfaden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Spitzfaden works at Woods Mill Orthopedics in Chesterfield, MO. View the full address on Dr. Spitzfaden’s profile.

    Dr. Spitzfaden has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spitzfaden on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Spitzfaden. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spitzfaden.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spitzfaden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spitzfaden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

