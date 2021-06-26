Overview of Dr. Andrew Spitzfaden, MD

Dr. Andrew Spitzfaden, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital.



Dr. Spitzfaden works at Woods Mill Orthopedics in Chesterfield, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.