Overview of Dr. Andrew Stalker, MD

Dr. Andrew Stalker, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Canton, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from COMMUNITY HOSPITAL OF ROANOKE VALLEY / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Aultman Alliance Community Hospital, Aultman Hospital and Mercy Medical Center.



Dr. Stalker works at Allergy Respiratory&Sleep Ctr in Canton, OH with other offices in Alliance, OH. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Sleep Apnea and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.