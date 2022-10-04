Dr. Andrew Stalker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stalker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Stalker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Andrew Stalker, MD
Dr. Andrew Stalker, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Canton, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from COMMUNITY HOSPITAL OF ROANOKE VALLEY / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Aultman Alliance Community Hospital, Aultman Hospital and Mercy Medical Center.
Dr. Stalker works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Stalker's Office Locations
-
1
Allergy and Respiratory Center4048 Dressler Rd NW Ste 100, Canton, OH 44718 Directions (330) 494-2097
-
2
Manor Management Company Inc Dba1207 W State St Ste N, Alliance, OH 44601 Directions (330) 494-2097Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Ohio Clinical Research Partners LLC4105 Holiday St Nw, Canton, OH 44718 Directions (330) 494-2097
Hospital Affiliations
- Aultman Alliance Community Hospital
- Aultman Hospital
- Mercy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stalker?
Excellent diagnosis. Focused on treatment. Follow-up visits have been very instructive and helpful. His Ohio State Medical degree and Mayo Clinic residency in the subspecialty, make Dr. Stalker every reason to be rated with the most elite of medical providers in NE Ohio.
About Dr. Andrew Stalker, MD
- Neurology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1831136704
Education & Certifications
- COMMUNITY HOSPITAL OF ROANOKE VALLEY / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stalker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stalker accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stalker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stalker works at
Dr. Stalker has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Sleep Apnea and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stalker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Stalker. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stalker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stalker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stalker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.