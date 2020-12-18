See All General Surgeons in Mansfield, TX
General Surgery
16 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Andrew Standerwick, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Mansfield, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Methodist Mansfield Medical Center.

Dr. Standerwick works at Surgical Associates of Mansfield in Mansfield, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical Hernia and Lipomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Surgical Associates of Mansfield
    2975 E Broad St Ste 200, Mansfield, TX 76063
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Methodist Mansfield Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Umbilical Hernia
Lipomas
Pelvic Abscess
Umbilical Hernia
Lipomas
Pelvic Abscess

Umbilical Hernia
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Pelvic Abscess
Abdominal Pain
Appendicitis
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Gallstones
Hemorrhoids
Hiatal Hernia
Incisional Hernia
Inguinal Hernia
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Port Placements or Replacements
Ventral Hernia
Anal Fissure
Anal Fistula
Anorectal Abscess
Barrett's Esophagus
Breast Cancer
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Colorectal Cancer
Constipation
Crohn's Disease
Esophageal Varices
Gastric Ulcer
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Intestinal Abscess
Intestinal Obstruction
Ischemic Colitis
Lung Cancer
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS)
Partial Lung Collapse
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Pleural Effusion
Rib Fracture
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Secondary Malignancies
Small Intestine Cancer
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Traumatic Brain Injury
Ulcerative Colitis
Varicose Veins
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 18, 2020
    I went to the ER with a ruptured appendix in the midst of a pandemic. Dr. Standerwick not only talked me through procedures and processes but also my family, who couldn't come into the hospital due to COVIDs visitor policy. What looked like an inflamed appendix actually turned into a multitude of other things. I have 3 small scars across my abdomen despite losing my pear sized appendix and cecum. I am forever grateful for his aggressive yet cautious care plan.
    About Dr. Andrew Standerwick, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1598961898
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Akron City Hosp NEOUCOM
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • OUHSC
    Residency
    Internship
    • Oklahoma University Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Standerwick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Standerwick is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Standerwick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Standerwick works at Surgical Associates of Mansfield in Mansfield, TX. View the full address on Dr. Standerwick's profile.

    Dr. Standerwick has seen patients for Umbilical Hernia and Lipomas, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Standerwick on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Standerwick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Standerwick.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Standerwick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Standerwick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

