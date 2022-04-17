Overview of Dr. Andrew Stec, MD

Dr. Andrew Stec, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Urology. They graduated from EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville and Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida.



Dr. Stec works at Nemours Children's Specialty Care, Jacksonville in Jacksonville, FL with other offices in Mount Pleasant, SC, Charleston, SC and North Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Bedwetting along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.