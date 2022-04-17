Dr. Andrew Stec, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stec is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Stec, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Andrew Stec, MD
Dr. Andrew Stec, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Urology. They graduated from EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville and Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida.
Dr. Stec works at
Dr. Stec's Office Locations
-
1
Nemours Children's Specialty Care, Jacksonville807 Childrens Way Fl 8, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Directions (904) 697-3600
-
2
Musc. Physicians Pcp Lab1600 Midtown Ave, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions (843) 792-2020
-
3
MUSC Health Rutledge Tower135 Rutledge Ave, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions (843) 792-0719Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
4
North Charleston MUSC8992 University Blvd, North Charleston, SC 29406 Directions (843) 792-7888
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stec?
Wonderful! 5 stars!!!
About Dr. Andrew Stec, MD
- Pediatric Urology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1548317423
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- Vanderbilt
- EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED
- Pediatric Urology and Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stec has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stec accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stec has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stec works at
Dr. Stec has seen patients for Bedwetting, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stec on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Stec. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stec.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stec, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stec appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.