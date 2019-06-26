Dr. Stefaniwsky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andrew Stefaniwsky, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Stefaniwsky, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Morristown Medical Center.
Locations
Sami E Abboud MD745 Northfield Ave, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 325-0061
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Morristown Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- EBS-RMSCO
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Locals (any local)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient for the past 10 years and am very satisfied with this doctor
About Dr. Andrew Stefaniwsky, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Ukrainian
- 1811061807
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ - University Hospital
- Robert Wood Johnson Medical Center
- Rutgers RWJ Medical School
- Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- Rutgers University
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
