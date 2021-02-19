See All Hand Surgeons in San Leandro, CA
Dr. Andrew Stein, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.2 (50)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Andrew Stein, MD

Dr. Andrew Stein, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in San Leandro, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University.

Dr. Stein works at East Bay Hand Medical Center in San Leandro, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Stein's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ak Surgery Center LLC
    13690 E 14th St Ste 200, San Leandro, CA 94578 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (510) 297-0550

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Injection Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Wrist Fusion Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 50 ratings
    Patient Ratings (50)
    5 Star
    (38)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Feb 19, 2021
    Dr Stein has treated 4 of my family members prior to treating me and agree with all of them that he is one of the best surgeons I have ever encountered. I had bilateral carpal tunnel release using minimum open technique. My incisions are tiny and I was back at work the next day! His years of experience really show, and in my book, experience goes a very long way when selecting a surgeon. I love how direct and upfront he is...he's my doctor, not my friend after all. I want honesty, not sugar coated answers. I hope you don't need surgery, but if you do, make sure you use Dr. Andrew Stein in San Leandro.
    Photo: Dr. Andrew Stein, MD
    About Dr. Andrew Stein, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1407827959
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Stein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stein works at East Bay Hand Medical Center in San Leandro, CA. View the full address on Dr. Stein’s profile.

    Dr. Stein has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    50 patients have reviewed Dr. Stein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

