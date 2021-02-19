Dr. Andrew Stein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Stein, MD
Overview of Dr. Andrew Stein, MD
Dr. Andrew Stein, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in San Leandro, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University.
Ak Surgery Center LLC13690 E 14th St Ste 200, San Leandro, CA 94578 Directions (510) 297-0550
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Stein has treated 4 of my family members prior to treating me and agree with all of them that he is one of the best surgeons I have ever encountered. I had bilateral carpal tunnel release using minimum open technique. My incisions are tiny and I was back at work the next day! His years of experience really show, and in my book, experience goes a very long way when selecting a surgeon. I love how direct and upfront he is...he's my doctor, not my friend after all. I want honesty, not sugar coated answers. I hope you don't need surgery, but if you do, make sure you use Dr. Andrew Stein in San Leandro.
About Dr. Andrew Stein, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1407827959
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stein has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Stein speaks Spanish.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Stein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.