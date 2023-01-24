Dr. Andrew Steinkeler, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Steinkeler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Steinkeler, DMD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Steinkeler, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Fort Washington, PA. They specialize in Dentistry, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Drs. Schelkun & Kienle Associates467 Pennsylvania Ave Ste 106, Fort Washington, PA 19034 Directions (215) 591-3590
-
2
Drs. Schelkun & Kienle Associates158 York Rd, Warminster, PA 18974 Directions (215) 672-6560
-
3
Drs. Schelkun & Kienle Associates46 Blacksmith Rd Ste Dreams, Newtown, PA 18940 Directions (215) 672-6560
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- QualCare
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Steinkeler is the most competent and caring surgeon I ever met and I’m a nurse so that says a lot. I would trust any decision he makes and not hesitate to go back to him or recommend him to anyone. The office staff is warm and caring. My dentist highly recommends Dr Steinkeler and this practice and now I understand why he feels that way. We are lucky to have an office like this in Fort Washington.
About Dr. Andrew Steinkeler, DMD
- Dentistry
- 11 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1780810317
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania
Drs. Schelkun & Kienle Associates
