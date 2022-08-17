Dr. Andrew Stephenson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stephenson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Stephenson, MD
Overview of Dr. Andrew Stephenson, MD
Dr. Andrew Stephenson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Schulich School Of Medicine At The University Of Western Ontario and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Rush University Medical Center.
Dr. Stephenson's Office Locations
Chicago Institute-neurosurgery1725 W Harrison St Ste 970, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 563-3447
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Rush University Medical Center
No one ever leaves a good review but I am. Dr. Stephenson is a thoughtful and professional human being.. my fear of doctors is real it’s no joke I explained to him I suffer from high anxiety and at first I didn’t think he got how bad it was for me the day of surgery I was in all out panic attack I was fighting with everyone I was scared.. after about 5 or 10 mins he came in to the pre op area and told me he would give me 15 minutes to make my choice he told me I know your in a fight or flight mode and it clicked he understood my fears and my anxiety he took the time to explain how much how harder it would be if I put it off..his staff was caring and very professional they took great care of me after he spoke with me..this doctor is the real deal… he gets people like me and I believe he gets people who suffer from chronic anxiety like I have.. I hope this review helps people when there looking for a top notch doctor and top notch team thank you Dr Stephenson
About Dr. Andrew Stephenson, MD
- English
Education & Certifications
- Schulich School Of Medicine At The University Of Western Ontario
Dr. Stephenson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephenson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stephenson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stephenson has seen patients for Bladder Cancer, Prostate Cancer and Kidney Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stephenson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Stephenson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stephenson.
