Dr. Andrew Stephenson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Schulich School Of Medicine At The University Of Western Ontario and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Rush University Medical Center.



Dr. Stephenson works at UroPartners, LLC in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Cancer, Prostate Cancer and Kidney Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.