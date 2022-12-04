Dr. Andrew Strang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Strang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Strang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Andrew Strang, MD
Dr. Andrew Strang, MD is an Urology Specialist in Homewood, AL. They specialize in Urology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Coosa Valley Medical Center and Grandview Medical Center.
Dr. Strang works at
Dr. Strang's Office Locations
-
1
Urology Centers of Alabama3485 Independence Dr, Homewood, AL 35209 Directions (205) 930-0920Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Urology Centers of Alabama1263 Old Talladega Hwy, Sylacauga, AL 35150 Directions (205) 930-0920
-
3
Grandview3686 Grandview Pkwy Ste 540, Birmingham, AL 35243 Directions (205) 930-0920Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
4
Sylacauga1263 Talladega Hwy, Sylacauga, AL 35150 Directions (205) 930-0920
Hospital Affiliations
- Coosa Valley Medical Center
- Grandview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Strang?
I was very happy with Dr Strang and his staff but how ever the nurses that took care me during overnight stay did not very good job they let the irrigation bag full up multiple times and backed up in me causing server pain and didn't get any sleep because I to watch bag
About Dr. Andrew Strang, MD
- Urology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1548470800
Education & Certifications
- WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Strang has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Strang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Strang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Strang works at
Dr. Strang has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Strang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Strang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Strang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Strang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Strang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.