Dr. Stroh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andrew Stroh, MD
Overview of Dr. Andrew Stroh, MD
Dr. Andrew Stroh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Greensburg, PA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Stroh's Office Locations
- 1 4000 Hempfield Plaza Blvd Ste 991, Greensburg, PA 15601 Directions (724) 925-6050
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stroh?
About Dr. Andrew Stroh, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1841366325
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stroh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Stroh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stroh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stroh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stroh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.