Dr. Su has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andrew Su, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Su, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital.
Dr. Su works at
Locations
-
1
Gateway Gastroenterology121 Saint Lukes Center Dr Ste 406, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Directions (314) 529-4900
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- Coventry Health Care of Kansas, Inc.
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Su?
I have had the privilege to have Dr. Su as my doctor for 10 years now. He is hands down one of my favorite doctors of all time. He is professional, knowledgeable and experienced in GI needs he is exceptional in his bedside manner. He is kind, compassionate, patient and understanding. He takes all the time you need to listen, explain and fully answer any questions or address any concerns you have. I always make sure to recommend him to anyone in need of a truly outstanding doctor!!!
About Dr. Andrew Su, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Cantonese, Cantonese and Fijian
- 1962402925
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine
- U Oreg/Hlth Scis U
- Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Su accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Su has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Su works at
Dr. Su has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diarrhea, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Su on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Su speaks Cantonese, Cantonese and Fijian.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Su. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Su.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Su, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Su appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.