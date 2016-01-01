Dr. Andrew Sun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Sun, MD
Overview of Dr. Andrew Sun, MD
Dr. Andrew Sun, MD is an Urology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Urology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School of Medicine, University of Southern California (USC) and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.
Dr. Sun works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Sun's Office Locations
-
1
Aloha Urology1329 Lusitana St Ste 406, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 599-7779Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Hawaii Medical Assurance Association (HMAA)
- Hawaii Medical Service Association (HMSA)
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sun?
About Dr. Andrew Sun, MD
- Urology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1043630726
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University School of Medicine
- Keck School of Medicine, University of Southern California (USC)
- University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA)
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sun accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sun works at
Dr. Sun has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sun.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.