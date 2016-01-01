Overview of Dr. Andrew Sun, MD

Dr. Andrew Sun, MD is an Urology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Urology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School of Medicine, University of Southern California (USC) and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.



Dr. Sun works at Aloha Urology in Honolulu, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.