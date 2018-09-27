Dr. Sun has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andrew Sun, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Andrew Sun, MD
Dr. Andrew Sun, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Second Military Med U and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Sun works at
Dr. Sun's Office Locations
TriHealth Physician Partners379 Dixmyth Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45220 Directions (513) 793-2654Monday1:00pm - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr Sun for over 10 years for Crohn's disease and related issues. When I am going through a flare or other issues, Dr Sun will call me with test results at 8pm just to ensure I get answers ASAP. He never rushes through appointments, gives me options, returns calls and works with my other doctors (dermatologist, gynecologist, etc.) to figure out best treatment options. Dr Sun and staff are Awesome!
About Dr. Andrew Sun, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1184653669
Education & Certifications
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Second Military Med U
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sun accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sun works at
Dr. Sun speaks Chinese.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Sun. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sun.
