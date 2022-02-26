Overview of Dr. Andrew Swan, MD

Dr. Andrew Swan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hamden, CT.



Dr. Swan works at Eye Center Of Southern CT in Hamden, CT with other offices in Cheshire, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Farsightedness, Stye and Chalazion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.