Overview of Dr. Andrew Szabo, MD

Dr. Andrew Szabo, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Butler, PA. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Butler Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Szabo works at BHS Bariatric Surgery in Butler, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic and Ventral Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.