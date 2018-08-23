Dr. Andrew Szabo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Szabo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Szabo, MD
Overview of Dr. Andrew Szabo, MD
Dr. Andrew Szabo, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Butler, PA. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Butler Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Szabo works at
Dr. Szabo's Office Locations
BHS Bariatrics129 Oneida Valley Rd Ste 111, Butler, PA 16001 Directions (724) 431-4190
William A. Dicuccio M.d. and Assoc.480 E Jefferson St, Butler, PA 16001 Directions (724) 431-4190
Hospital Affiliations
- Butler Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My husband had emergency surgery for a perforated ulser. He was incredibly blessed to have Dr Szabo for his surgery. Everything turned out good thanks to Dr Szabo!
About Dr. Andrew Szabo, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1023338258
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Szabo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Szabo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Szabo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Szabo has seen patients for Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic and Ventral Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Szabo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Szabo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Szabo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Szabo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Szabo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.