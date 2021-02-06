Overview

Dr. Andrew Taber, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Spartanburg, SC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of South Carolina-Columbia and is affiliated with Spartanburg Medical Center.



Dr. Taber works at Medical Group of the Carolinas - Gastroenterology - Spartanburg in Spartanburg, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.