Dr. Andrew Tassler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tassler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Tassler, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with University of Pittsburgh Medical Center|UPMC - Presbyterian|Upmc Presbyterian
Weill Cornell Medicine Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery1305 York Avenue 5th Floor, New York, NY 10021 Directions
Weill Cornell Medicine Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery156 William Street 12th Floor, New York, NY 10038 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicaid
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I don't often use the word "Pleasant" to describe a medical visit. However, I must say that my wife and I found our first visit to Dr. Tassler a pleasant experience. He allayed my fears and concerns regarding my particular situation. He was very thorough in his examination, performed the biopsy requested by my dental DDS, and shared his knowledge and experience regarding the area in question, putting me completely and confidently at ease. His assistants Hillary and Reba were very courteous and understanding as well.
- English
- 1972752574
Dr. Tassler has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tassler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tassler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tassler works at
Dr. Tassler has seen patients for Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation, Head or Neck Lump or Swelling and Oral Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tassler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
183 patients have reviewed Dr. Tassler. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tassler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tassler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tassler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.