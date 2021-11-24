Dr. Andrew Tegeder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tegeder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Tegeder, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Tegeder, MD is a Dermatologist in Missoula, MT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Patrick Hospital.
Locations
Western Montana Clinic2835 Fort Missoula Rd Ste 300, Missoula, MT 59804 Directions (406) 721-5600
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Patrick Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very thorough, knowledgeable and explains things well. One of the good guys and very helpful. I would not hesitate to see Dr. Tegeder again.
About Dr. Andrew Tegeder, MD
- Dermatology
- 12 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Fletcher Allen Health Care Medical Center Hospital Campus
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
- University Of Washington School Of Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tegeder has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tegeder accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tegeder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tegeder has seen patients for Dermatitis, Actinic Keratosis and Hair Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tegeder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Tegeder. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tegeder.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tegeder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tegeder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.