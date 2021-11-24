Overview

Dr. Andrew Tegeder, MD is a Dermatologist in Missoula, MT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Patrick Hospital.



Dr. Tegeder works at Western Montana Clinic in Missoula, MT. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Actinic Keratosis and Hair Loss along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.