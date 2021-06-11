Overview

Dr. Andrew Teklinski, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Petoskey, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Kalkaska Memorial Health Center, Mackinac Straits Health System, Mclaren Northern Michigan, Munson Healthcare Charlevoix Hospital, Munson Healthcare Grayling Hospital, Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital, Munson Medical Center, MyMichigan Medical Center Alpena and Otsego Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Teklinski works at Michigan Heart & Vascular Specialists in Petoskey, MI with other offices in Traverse City, MI and Indian River, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Endocarditis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.